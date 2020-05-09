Two Waterloo men who possessed guns sentenced to prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Two Waterloo men located near handguns in an area where shots were fired were sentenced Thursday to federal prison.

Chaston Fox, 27, and Jayontae Gates, 19, received prison terms after pleading guilty on Jan. 15. Chaston Fox pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of 47 months in prison. Jayontae Gates pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of firearm and ammunition and received a sentence of 18 months in prison.

In plea agreements, both Fox and Gates admitted they were found in an area where gunfire had been heard. Fox was located walking near a bag containing marijuana, a digital scale and baggies, and a Ruger .22 caliber revolver. Fox was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction for first-degree theft.

Gates was located in the area of the gunfire entering a nearby apartment. Inside the apartment, law enforcement recovered a Ruger .22 caliber pistol. Gates had live .22 caliber ammunition in his pockets. Gates was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he was a user of illegal drugs.

Fox and Gates were sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Both must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0