Two Waterloo men arrested in connection to Mexican drug trafficking organization

WATERLOO — At least two Waterloo men have been arrested on felony money laundering charges after allegedly assisting a Mexican drug trafficking operation.

Richard Louis Mohorne, 46, and Mark Anthony Sayles, 31, were charged last week in connection with transferring the drug proceeds from Black Hawk County to the “Manjarrez Drug Trafficking Organization” in Mexico.

According to the criminal affidavit, detectives identified one of the “main operators” in Mexico who was supplying Black Hawk County individuals with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

The operator was supplying “another defendant” with pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing fentanyl.

Sayles and Mohorne then were obtaining the methamphetamine and assisting in its distribution.

On different days last year, the two men each transferred some $900 in methamphetamine sale proceeds from Black Hawk County to Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, where “the main operator” was or is believed to be living.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force is working with other agencies to investigate the activities of this organization.