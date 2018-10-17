Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged two homes and a parked car.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Neighbors called 911 around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday after hearing gunfire, and officers found houses at 412 and 414 Sunnyside Ave. were struck by bullets. At least one of the homes was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators recovered spent shell casings in the area, according to police.

