Two-vehicle crash in Cedar Falls leaves passenger with minor injuries

CEDAR FALLS -- A Honda CR-V and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo collided on a warm and rainy Thursday night at 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of West 27th Street and Hudson Road in Cedar Falls.
According to Lt. Gavin Carman, one passenger suffered minor injuries.
The initial dispatch was for someone with a broken hand.
The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were assisted on scene by a MercyOne ambulance and the University of Northern Iowa Police Division.
The crash remains under investigation, and any citations will be issued at a later date, said Carman.
No information as to what led to the accident was immediately available.