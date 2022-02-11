 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two-vehicle crash in Cedar Falls leaves passenger with minor injuries

Crash - 1

A Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and Honda CR-V collided Thursday night at the intersection of West 27th Street and Hudson Road. 

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS -- A Honda CR-V and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo collided on a warm and rainy Thursday night at 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of West 27th Street and Hudson Road in Cedar Falls. 

According to Lt. Gavin Carman, one passenger suffered minor injuries.

The initial dispatch was for someone with a broken hand.

Crash - 2

The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were assisted on scene by a MercyOne ambulance and the University of Northern Iowa Police Division. 

The crash remains under investigation, and any citations will be issued at a later date, said Carman.

No information as to what led to the accident was immediately available. 

