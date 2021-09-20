 Skip to main content
Two teens detained after police find them carrying guns
alert top story

WATERLOO – Police detained two teens after they were found carrying guns Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Broadway and Conger streets around 12:25 p.m. after residents reported seeing two youths with firearms.

Authorities found a 14-year-old inside the nearby Kwik Star convenience store, and he was detained without incident for carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance after police seized his handgun.

A 15-year-old was also found a short distance away. He ran off but was caught soon after. Police said he also was carrying a handgun, and he was detained for felon in possession of a firearm, interference while armed and possession of a controlled substance, according to zofficers.

It wasn’t clear how the teens obtained the firearms, and one of the weapons had an obliterated serial number, police said.

