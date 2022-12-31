 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two shot outside Waterloo strip club

Flirts

Flirts Gentlemen's Club at 319 Jefferson St. in Waterloo

 Kristin Guess

WATERLOO — Two people were shot after a late night fight outside a downtown strip club. 

Officers were called to Flirts Gentlemen's Club, 319 Jefferson St., just after midnight on Saturday. 

Waterloo police said two people were shot in the street after a large fight broke out. They said both people had non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to the hospital.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

