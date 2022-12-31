Two shot outside Waterloo strip club

WATERLOO — Two people were shot after a late night fight outside a downtown strip club.
Officers were called to Flirts Gentlemen's Club, 319 Jefferson St., just after midnight on Saturday.
Waterloo police said two people were shot in the street after a large fight broke out. They said both people had non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to the hospital.
Police are still looking for a suspect.
PHOTOS: Utah homicide
Adam Pinkusiewicz
123022ho-utah-homicide-1
123022ho-utah-homicide-3
Kylen Schulte
Crystal Michelle Beck Turner
123022ho-utah-homicide-2
123022ho-utah-homicide-4
123022ho-utah-homicide-5
Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.