Two shot in separate overnight Waterloo incidents

WATERLOO — Two men are recovering after separate overnight shootings.

On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 500 block of Broadway Street to find a man who had been shot. Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Logan Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

On Monday around 4:40 a.m., police arrived at the 800 block of South Street in response to another shooting. Police say two men approached a man and attempted to rob him, and then shot at him twice. He was transported to the hospital.

Both men have non-life threatening injuries and police say the investigations are ongoing.