Two sentencing to prison in Cedar Falls kidnapping, torture case

WATERLOO -- A former Cedar Falls couple has been sentenced to prison for allegedly holding a man against his will and torturing him.

Authorities allege Donovan James Danielson, 46, thought the victim, an acquaintance, had tried to take something from him when he let him stay over at his Iowa Street home in November, so he confined him in the second-floor bedroom and assaulted him.

“We tied him by his ankles and his wrists to a chair,” Danielson said Monday in court as he entered a guilty plea.

“Did you, in fact, have the specific intent to cause him a serious injury by striking him with a hammer multiple times,” Judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber asked.

“Yeah, it led to that,” Danielson responded.

“Is it also true that you burned him with something, a device that was hot … and you agree that that type of burning can potentially cause serious scarring and permanent disfigurement,” she continued.

“Yes, I did, ma’am,” Danielson answered.

He said he didn’t mean to harm the man.

“Unfortunately things got out of hand, and I did something I wouldn’t normally do, and I’m not proud of it,” Danielson said.

Danielson’s girlfriend at the time, 33-year-old Nicole Elise Sage, was accused of aiding him and had allegedly waved an air gun during the ordeal, according to statements in court.

Sage’s defense attorney, Nichole Watt, said her client had come to Iowa to attend a local rehab facility but left early and became involved in an abusive relationship with Danielson, which led to her going along with his actions.

“She was present during the kidnapping but was scared for herself for what might have happened to her had she tried to fight Donovan with what was going on, and she was under his control at that time and also under the influence of drugs she was being given,” Watt said.

Sage entered an Alford plea, not admitting guilty but agreeing she could be found guilty had the matter gone to trial and indicted she wanted to take advantage of a plea agreement.

“I want to apologize to the victim for not … it being my duty to intervene and call the cops. I suffer from PTSD myself and grew up in an abuse home. I just kind of like zoned it out,” Sage said.

The victim, who prosecutors said had special needs, didn’t attend the hearing.

The two had been charged with first-degree kidnapping, which is punishable by a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Under an agreement with the state, Danielson pleaded to reduced charges of second-degree kidnapping and willful injury causing bodily injury and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison with a mandatory 17-and-a-half years before he is eligible for parole.

Sage pleaded to third-degree kidnapping and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with no mandatory minimum before parole. She also was ordered to pay a $1,370 fine plus court costs and surcharges.