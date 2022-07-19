Two sentenced to five-years suspended prison time for baseball bat attack

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man and Hudson woman, Ralph Nieman Jr., 59, and Julie Annette Moeller, 49, were sentenced Monday afternoon to suspended prison time for their involvement in a “baseball bat attack” involving Moeller’s roommate at a Hudson home in 2020.

Nieman received a maximum of five-year suspended prison sentence for two felony charges.

Those included one charge of armed with intent and another for willful injury causing serious injury. The sentences are concurrent.

The sentencing comes with two to five years of parole and a five-year extension of a no-contact order, a $750 suspended fine, and $1869.50 of restitution.

Moeller also received a maximum of five-year suspended prison sentence in a separate hearing, with two to five years of parole for an armed with intent charge.

She also received the same fine, restitution and no contact order suspension.