Two sentenced in different shootings at same nightclub

WATERLOO — Two men have been sentenced in connection with separate shootings outside the same nightclub in 2021.

Kalon Deon Bruce, 29, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on Aug. 19 for opening fire at Club Legacy on March 21, 2021

On Thursday Ted Alphonso Scott Jr., 32, was given two years of probation for allegedly driving while his passenger shot at people outside Club Legacy on April 3, 2021.

One person was shot in the leg in the March 2021 attack. Bruce pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. His 10-year sentence will run concurrent with two years of federal time for a firearm charge stemming from a .45-caliber Springfield pistol found at his home on June 2, 2021.

No injuries were reported in the April 2021 shooting. Scott pleaded to an eluding charge as part of a deal that dismissed an intimidation charge. His passenger, Jyshawn Roberton, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a gun charge for a 9 mm Taurus pistol he tossed from the car following the shooting.

