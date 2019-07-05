{{featured_button_text}}
Butler County Courthouse in Allison, Iowa

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

CLARKSVILLE – Two people have been sentenced in connection with a 2017 break-in at a Clarksville door business.

Colton J. Henning, 21, of Clarksville, received a deferred judgment on a charge of third-degree burglary, meaning the charge will come off his record if he completes two years of supervised probation. He was sentenced June 26 in Butler County District Court in Allison.

Carter W. Koop, 19, of Clarksville, on June 5 was sentenced to up to two years of probation with placement at a residential correctional facility on a reduced charge of third-degree theft.

Both were ordered to pay $2,557 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the Clarksville Police Department. According to court records, tools were taken during a burglary to Creative Composites on Traer Street in October 2017. Police found a beer can and a cigarette butt at the scene, and DNA from the items matched Koop’s profile. Another cigarette butt had DNA that matched Henning’s profile, records state.

Some of the stolen items were found in Koop’s possession, records state.

