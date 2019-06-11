WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested following a Friday pursuit that ended when he crashed into a utility pole.
O’Brian Demarko Brown, 32, was arrested for felony eluding, interference and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000.
According to police, a patrol officer attempted to stop Brown’s Ford Explorer around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Webster and East Fourth streets because it was missing a license plate. The chase continued for seven or eight blocks before the vehicle struck a utility pole at Lester and Mason streets.
The driver allegedly ran off and was detained a short time later in a garage on Charles Street. Police found marijuana and a scale when they arrested him.
The chase was one of two pursuits for Waterloo police on Friday. Around 10:15 p.m., another driver took off from a traffic stop and crashed into a retaining wall in front of 813 Fairview Ave. The driver fled from the scene, and the owner later reported the vehicle had been stolen from Edo’s Bar on East 11th Street.
