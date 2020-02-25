Two police chief candidates state their case

WATERLOO – Two people in the running to be Waterloo's next police chief outlined how they would run the city’s force Tuesday night.
Candidates Corbin Payne, a lieutenant and longtime Waterloo Police Department veteran, and Joel Fitzgerald, who has headed several police departments in Texas and Pennsylvania, outlined their law enforcement credentials and leadership philosophies to a crowd at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
During the presentation, Payne took on his own past, addressing a 2016 off-duty encounter with a motorist that left him charged with misdemeanor assault and a loss of rank.
“I take responsibility for it. … Was I humbled from the situation? I sure was. That would make me a great leader for this department. ... I’m here and humbled by what took place, and I think things could have happen differently, in different situations, but second chance is adversity, and I think I fought through some pretty good adversity to be your next police chief,” Payne said.
Payne was ultimately acquitted of the charges by a jury, and an administrative law judge later reversed the demotion.
Payne is a Wartburg College graduate who started his law enforcement career with the Oelwein Police Department before joining Waterloo in 1996.
Noting that the Waterloo Police Department will lose about 20 percent of its officers to retirement over the next five years, Payne talked about the need to change the hiring and recruiting process.
“We need to develop a more streamlined approach. … We are not able to backfill as fast as we were able to get guys on the street,” Payne said.
He said many good officer candidates are lost because they aren’t familiar with the hiring process, and the suggested using trial runs to show them what to expect.
Payne, who is the department’s community liaison, said he would like to see more emphasis on community relations.
“Over the years, it’s gotten a little stagnant with that, and I want to improve that a little bit, as far as meeting with people more, getting our neighborhood organizations back together, stronger than they are now,” Payne said.
Fitzgerald, who started as a Philadelphia city officer and holds a doctorate degree, served as police chief in Missouri City, Texas, and Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was chief of the Fort Worth, Texas, police department until May, when he was fired following a dispute with the president of the state’s police union, according to media accounts.
Fitzgerald then filed a whistleblower suit against the city of Fort Worth alleging he was terminated because he was about to expose wrongdoing over the city’s use of a national law enforcement database. The lawsuit has been sidelined on procedural grounds.
After Fitzgerald applied for the Waterloo job, he landed a temporary post as chief deputy for the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.
Fitzgerald said if he gets the Waterloo police chief position, visibility would be an important part of the job.
“I’m not a desk jockey. I’m someone that’s out on the street, and I’m meeting people in areas where people say ‘Chief, you shouldn’t stop there.’ That’s where I stop first," he said.
Fitzgerald talked about the importance of community oriented policing by giving officers consistent beats and making them a point of contact for neighbors.
“We need officers taking personal ownership of areas that they serve every day, just like we are asking community members to do,” Fitzgerald said. “In other cities, I’ve had those police officers all throughout the community.”
He also said he would implement a cold-case division to address unsolved homicides.
“It’s just as important to the members of our community that lost loved ones to acts of violence that we haven’t forgotten about them,” Fitzgerald said.
He said the Missouri City department had a unit that solved three cold cases in its first year.
Mayor Quentin Hart, who will make the hiring decision, said the selection process started months ago and involved telephone interviews that narrowed the field to four candidates.
“This isn’t just a Waterloo Police Department position. It’s not just a mayor’s position or the council. This is the community’s position, so we took a little different approach this time, and we added the community presentation,” Hart said.
Two other finalists will give talks Wednesday at the Center for the Arts. Maj. Joe Leibold, currently serving as the Waterloo Police Department’s acting chief, will appear at 5:30 p.m. Wayne Hudson, a captain with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Omaha, Neb., will speak at 6:30 p.m.