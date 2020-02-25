Two police chief candidates state their case

“We need to develop a more streamlined approach. … We are not able to backfill as fast as we were able to get guys on the street,” Payne said.

He said many good officer candidates are lost because they aren’t familiar with the hiring process, and the suggested using trial runs to show them what to expect.

Payne, who is the department’s community liaison, said he would like to see more emphasis on community relations.

“Over the years, it’s gotten a little stagnant with that, and I want to improve that a little bit, as far as meeting with people more, getting our neighborhood organizations back together, stronger than they are now,” Payne said.

Fitzgerald, who started as a Philadelphia city officer and holds a doctorate degree, served as police chief in Missouri City, Texas, and Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was chief of the Fort Worth, Texas, police department until May, when he was fired following a dispute with the president of the state’s police union, according to media accounts.

Fitzgerald then filed a whistleblower suit against the city of Fort Worth alleging he was terminated because he was about to expose wrongdoing over the city’s use of a national law enforcement database. The lawsuit has been sidelined on procedural grounds.