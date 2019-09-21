{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Two people were transported to the hospital Friday following a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 20.

Public safety officials were called to the scene about 3:45 p.m. on westbound Highway 20 between the Ansborough Avenue and U.S. Highway 63 exits. A Waterloo Fire Rescue official said after the two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, a fire crew cleaned up engine fluid spills and left the scene by 4:25 p.m.

The accident was west of the Highway 20 construction zone, where two-way traffic is moved to the eastbound lanes between Iowa Highway 21 and the Cedar River so the westbound lanes can be reconstructed.

Waterloo Police said the accident report had not been completed, so no other details were available.

