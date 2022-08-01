Two more charged with money laundering in drug trafficking investigation

WATERLOO — Two more people have been arrested for allegedly sending money to a drug trafficking organization in Mexico.

Waterloo police arrested Samuel Roland Monroe, 33, and Rylee Diane Wenman, 24, both of Waterloo, on charges of money laundering. Bond for Wenman, who is facing four counts, was set at $80,000. Monroe was charged with two counts, and bond was set at $20,000.

Authorities allege the two wired money by Western Union to Caliacan, Mexico, where a main operator with the Manjarraz drug trafficking operation was living in January, March and April 2021. Transfers were usually in the $900 range, and investigators believe the money was the proceeds from drug sales, court records state.

The organization was moving large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl to the Waterloo area.

Wenman was allegedly obtaining meth from one of the people in the organization and helping distribute the drugs, according to court records.

Monroe was also obtaining meth from a person in the organization.

Waterloo police earlier arrested three other people – Megan Heying, Richard Mohorne and Mark Sayles – on money laundering charges in the investigation.