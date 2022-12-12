Two more charged in animal neglect investigation, children were living in the home

CEDAR FALLS --- Two more people have been charged in connection with an alleged animal hoarding incident in Cedar Falls in November.

On Monday, Cedar Falls police arrested Tamara Lavonne Shock, 22, and Heather Ann Williams-Orr, 43, on charges of animal neglect causing injury, a misdemeanor.

Shock was also arrested for two counts of child endangerment.

Cedar Falls police and Animal Control officials searched a home at 1206 W. 10th St. on Nov. 10 and found seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits and a guinea pig living in unsanitary conditions and without adequate food and water, according to court records.

In addition to animal urine and feces and clutter in the home, authorities found a pile of children’s toys in the living room that were covered with dirt and dust.

Code enforcement officials tested the air with an ammonia reader and deemed the house unsafe to occupy because of the high ammonia levels and animal feces, according to court records.

Two children --- ages 8 months and 3 years --- were living in the home at the time, records state.

Earlier this month, two others, Thomas Leighton Orr Jr., 33, and William Nels Shock, 46, were arrested the animal neglect charges.

