Two more arrested in meth raids, gun seized

WATERLOO -- Two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of raids in July as part of a large-scale meth trafficking investigation.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jorge Luis Martinez-Garcia, 29, on July 29. He was indicted with at least three others on federal conspiracy charges.

Jason John Evans, 38, of Waterloo, was charged July 28 in a federal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers from federal, state and local agencies searched a dozen addresses in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and other cities on July 28 and 29.

When agents with an FBI tactical team searched Evans’ home on Sunnyside Ave., they found meth, an ounce of marijuana and scales. They also found a 9mm Taurus hidden in a heating duct. The pistol had a scratched-off serial number, a laser sight and “(expletive deleted) Da Police!” painted on the top of the slide in gold paint.

Evans is barred from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions for drugs and firearms, according to court records.

Others arrested earlier include Bobby Dean Robey, 61, Travis "Cheese" Charles Werkmeister, and Genaro "Blondie" Aguilar Lemus, 22.