INDEPENDENCE – Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting at the Independence Walmart in January that turned into a pepper spray attack.

Jasmine Nicole Donald, 18, and Naviea Jeanne Steele, 18, both of Waterloo, were arrested last week for second-degree robbery in the crime, according to the Independence Police Department. The alleged getaway driver, Jalissa Marlene Simmons, 27, remains at large with an outstanding warrant, according to the police department.

A fourth person, 19-year-old Kaila Marie Johnson of Waterloo, was arrested for second-degree robbery in February in connection with the case.

According to court records, Johnson, Steele, Donald and a female juvenile entered the Walmart store around 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 and placed clothing, personal hygiene products, electronics and a BB gun in a cart, and Donald began pushing it toward the exit without paying. When an employee began to follow them, Johnson allegedly sprayed the worker and fled to the parking lot.

Donald continued to push the cart until the worker stopped her, and she left the cart and ran off.

Donald was arrested the following day in Waterloo when she attempted to steal items from Hy-Vee on Ansborough Avenue and pepper sprayed two employees who tried to stop her, according to court records.

At the time of the Independence incident, Steele was out on bond awaiting trial on robbery charges in a Jan. 10 incident where she and others were accused of attacking a 16-year-old girl in the West High parking lot and taking her gym bag. The victim was shocked with a stun gun during the assault.

