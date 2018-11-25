TAMA – Two Guatemalan men who were found attempting to use fake identification at a Tama business have been charged with illegally returning to the United States.
Julian Pol-Xan, 41, and Victor Manuel Morales-Saur, 42, were taken into custody on Nov. 2 after Meskwaki Tribal Police arrested them for allegedly suing fraudulent identity documents at a business, according to court records.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents determined Pol had been removed from the county in August 2003 after he was found in the Midwest, record state. Morales had been removed from the United States in June 2003.
Pol and Morales appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday and were detained pending trial.
