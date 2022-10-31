Two injured in shooting, stabbing

WATERLOO — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting and stabbing at a Waterloo apartment Sunday afternoon.

The identities of the two weren’t immediately available, but police said one man had a gunshot wound and the other had a stabbing wounds. The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Officers said it appeared the man with the knife stabbed the man with the gun, and the man with the gun shot the man with the knife, but it wasn’t clear who struck first. Police are still investigating the incident. Further details weren’t available

No arrests have been made.

According to police records, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment at 226 Leland Ave.