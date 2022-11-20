Two injured in overnight shooting

WATERLOO --- Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Waterloo Sunday.
The identities of the injured weren’t immediately available, but police said their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
The two were in a vehicle in the area of Logan Avenue and West Louise Street around 2:20 a.m. when someone opened fire at the vehicle.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.
