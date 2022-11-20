 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in overnight shooting

WATERLOO --- Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Waterloo Sunday.

The identities of the injured weren’t immediately available, but police said their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Community leaders and law enforcement officials address the topic of gun violence on June 1, 2022, following multiple weekend shootings.

The two were in a vehicle in the area of Logan Avenue and West Louise Street around 2:20 a.m. when someone opened fire at the vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.

