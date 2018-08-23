Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Two people were injured in an overnight shooting Wednesday.

According to Waterloo police, Sir Frank William Nelson III, 23, and Daquerio Marquaviundes Brown, 18, were struck by gunfire at 705 Logan Ave. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their injuries aren’t considered life threatening, police said.

Details of the shooting weren’t immediately available. The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

