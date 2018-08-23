WATERLOO – Two people were injured in an overnight shooting Wednesday.
According to Waterloo police, Sir Frank William Nelson III, 23, and Daquerio Marquaviundes Brown, 18, were struck by gunfire at 705 Logan Ave. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their injuries aren’t considered life threatening, police said.
Details of the shooting weren’t immediately available. The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.