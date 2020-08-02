Two injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo

-
WATERLOO – Two people who were shot overnight are expected to survive, according to Waterloo police.
The identities of the victims hasn’t been released, but police said one man was shot in the chest and a second man was shot in the leg. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took them to a local hospital for treatment.
She shooting happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday outside 154 Argyle St. Investigators collected multiple shell casings from the scene.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. The attack was the second shooting in recent days for Waterloo police.
On Friday afternoon, and man was found with a gunshot wound to the face in an alley behind the 900 block of West Fifth Street. The man’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
