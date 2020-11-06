 Skip to main content
Two injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo
Two injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – An overnight shooting left two people with injuries late Thursday.

The shooting erupted outside an auto repair garage at 1530 E. Fourth St. shortly after 8 p.m.

One person was treated at the scene, and a second person was taken to a local hospital before being treated and released, according to police. Officers said it wasn't immediately clear if they had been injured by bullets or flying debris.

The building was also struck numerous times. Officers found 18 spent shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

