Two injured in motorcycle fire in Waterloo

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took one man to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, and a second was treated at the scene after the blaze broke out at 302 French St.

According to fire officials, a group of people were trying to get a motorcycle to start in the garage when gasoline fumes apparently ignited. Occupants tried to beat out the flames with coat, and poured beer on the fire and used water to douse the blaze, which was out when firefighters arrived.