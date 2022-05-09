Two injured in morning gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Two people were taken to a hospital following an early morning shooting in Waterloo on Monday.
Details weren’t available, but police and paramedics were called to a home at 263 Western Ave. around 5:10 a.m.
Medics with Waterloo Fire Rescue transported a man and a woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their identities haven’t been released, and police said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today