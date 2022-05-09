 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Two injured in morning gunfire in Waterloo

  • Updated
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO --- Two people were taken to a hospital following an early morning shooting in Waterloo on Monday.

Details weren’t available, but police and paramedics were called to a home at 263 Western Ave. around 5:10 a.m.

Medics with Waterloo Fire Rescue transported a man and a woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their identities haven’t been released, and police said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

