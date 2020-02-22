Two injured in fight, stabbing at Waterloo business

WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a fight at Tyson Fresh Meats that ended in a stabbing.
One man suffered cuts to a hand and his side and was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment, and the other had scratches to his head and face.
Waterloo police said the injuries aren’t life threatening, and no arrests have been made.
The two co-workers began arguing shortly before 8:50 p.m. Friday at the plant at 501 N. Elk Run Road, according to police.
One of the men walked into a locker room, the other followed, and a punch was thrown. At some point, one of the men swung a knife, and the fight ended up on the ground.
