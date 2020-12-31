 Skip to main content
Two indicted on gun charges in Cedar Falls traffic stop
CEDAR FALLS – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment in connection with a handgun found during a July traffic stop in Cedar Falls.

Darrell Ray Redding Jr., 28, of Waterloo was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and Ashley Nichole Lies, 25, was charged with making a false statement during a firearm purchase.

The charges were unsealed Dec. 22 after both were detained, and both pleaded not guilty during a court appearance the following day. Lies was released pending trial, and Redding remains in custody.

Court records allege Lies misled employees at Scheels on July 4 when she indicated she was purchasing a turquoise 9 mm SCCY for herself but was actually buying it for another person.

Cedar Falls police found the weapon weeks later, on July 27, after someone spotted Redding with a gun at McDonald’s on Main Street around 1 a.m.

Officers pulled over a vehicle Redding was traveling in and discovered the pistol in an Adidas bag on the floorboard.

Redding is barred from handling firearms because of a felony theft conviction for taking a TV in 2010, records state. He is also awaiting trial for synthetic marijuana found during a May traffic stop in Waterloo.

