Two indicted for mail fraud over livestock sales

WAUCOMA — A federal grand jury has indicted two men on allegations they shorted livestock producers when they worked for a hog dealer in 2016.

The mail fraud charges against Steven “Shooter” Charles Demaray, of Waucoma, and Billie Joe Wickham were unsealed Wednesday when Demaray made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He pleaded not guilty and was released pending trial.

The livestock dealer operates buying stations in Iowa, paying for swine based on the classification and weight of the animals. Demaray was a regional buying manager, and Wickham was a bookkeeper for the company. Both worked at company’s headquarters, according to court records.

The indictment alleges that Demaray would receive faxed sort sheets with animals’ weights and classifications from the company’s station managers in Hampton and Latimer. Demaray would then lower the weights and classifications, and Wickham would use a manual scale at the headquarters to make false scale tickets with the lower values and mark them with initials of managers from the buying stations, court records allege.

Records with the true weights and classifications were destroyed.

When it came time to pay the livestock sellers, the sellers would receive less than they were actually owed, records allege.

The indictment also alleges the two misled U.S. Department of Agriculture officials to hide the scheme and lull sellers into a false sense of security about the company’s dealings.

The charges pertain to two times the company paid a Minneapolis, Minn., producer in November and December 2016.

The indictment didn’t name the company, but Demaray is also involved in a civil suit over a 2016 firing at Lynch Livestock in Waucoma.

Lynch Livestock, which operates in Iowa, Minnesota and other Midwest states, has been the subject of USDA sanctions for allegedly underpaying hog sellers.

The civil suit, filed by attorneys for Hugh John Lynch of Hawkeye, alleges he was terminated from his position at Lynch Livestock after he raised concerns about possible violation of federal Packers and Stockyards Act, which regulates livestock sales. Demaray is named as a defendant in the suit, which identifies him as a supervisor at Lynch Livestock.

The suit alleges Hugh John Lynch went to the company’s president in 2017 with concerns about inaccurate weight tickets and sorting irregularities. This sparked a phone call with chairman of the company’s board, and Hugh Lynch was fired, the suit alleges.

The chairman, Gerald Lynch, then notified the USDA about the allegations.

Lynch Livestock entered a consent decree over the matter in July 2021 and agreed to pay a $445,000 civil penalty, which will be reduced by restitution paid to sellers.

The company faced similar allegations in 2017 and paid a $15,000 penalty.

In both cases, the company assisted and fully cooperated with the investigation, according to USDA records.

