Two hurt, one arrested in overnight shooting

WATERLOO – Two people were injured, and one person is behind bars following a Tuesday night shooting in Waterloo.

Waterloo police arrested Dai’sean Dupree Battles, 29, of 107 Dearborn Ave., for felon in possession of a firearm and two counts each of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon.

Authorities allege Battles was in a vehicle when he opened fire on another vehicle around 9:20 p.m., injuring 19-year-old Quinton Davis and Alexis Walker, 27, following an argument.

Bond for Battles hasn’t been set.

According to court records, the victims were involved in an argument with another person at a home at 1240 Ackermant St. The victims left the house and were driving south on Highway 63 and crossing the bridge when they were shot, records state.

Davis and Walker both suffered gunshot wounds to the back and went to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital by private vehicle. Walker was admitted to intensive care for treatment, and Davis was treated and released, according to police.

Officers later found Battles at 1720 Mt. Village Drive. He was detained, and police found a 9mm Taurus pistol in the trunk of his Chrysler 200, records state.