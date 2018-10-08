WATERLOO – A Waterloo brother and sister have been charged with allegedly setting up a sham marriage to keep immigration officials from removing him from the United States.
A grand jury indictment filed last week alleges Selmir Salkanovic, a 27-year-old Bosnian citizen, had overstayed his tourist visa in 2017, and his sister, Salena Dedic, enlisted a U.S. citizen to marry him to help his immigration status.
The indictment charges both with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and Salkanovic with marriage fraud. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the two Thursday, and they both pleaded not guilty during an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids later that day.
Dedic was released pending trial, currently set for December, and Salkanovic, who is also subject to an immigration detainer, remains in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids.
Court records allege Dedic paid a woman money and a gave her a Ford Taurus as part of a $5,000 deal to marry Salkanovic and undergo interviews with immigration officials so he could remain in the country.
Federal law allows immigrants who marry U.S. citizens to receive conditional residency status, which can be upgraded to permanent residency after two years and then citizenship five years after that.
Salkanovic and the woman never consummated the marriage and never lived together, according to the indictment.
Authorities allege Salkanovic failed to return to Bosnia when his B-2 travel visa expired in March 2015. He was processed at the Cedar Rapids Immigration and Customs Enforcement office for violating the visa terms in May 2017, and he was released after he agreed to leave the U.S. by June 18, 2017.
When June arrived, the siblings asked the woman to marry Salkanovic, and the two were married June 13, 2017, according to the indictment. After the ceremony, the woman returned to her home alone, court records state.
On June 22, 2017, immigration agents detained Salkanovic for remaining in the country, and Dedic showed them the marriage license and a program from the wedding, records state.
Dedic later asked the woman to fill out immigration documents and attend an immigration hearing in Omaha, Neb. She also asked the woman to be best friends with her brother until they could get immigration officials off their backs, records state.
