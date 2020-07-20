Two finalists named for judge seat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Two finalists have been named in the search to fill a judgeship left open with the retirement of District Court Judge George Stigler.

The First Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission submitted Melissa Anderson-Seeber and John James Sullivan to the governor’s office, which will make the final appointment.

Anderson-Seeber, 54, of Hudson, is currently the chief public defender at the Waterloo Juvenile Public Defender’s Office. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English and business administration from Viterbo College in LaCrosse, Wis., in 1988 and graduated from Drake University Law School in 1991.

She worked for Dodge Public Defender’s Office from 1991 to 1995 and was with the Des Moines Public Defender’s Office and Civil Commitment Unit of the State Public Defender’s Office. She was the chief public defender in Marshalltown until she joined the Waterloo Juvenile Public Defender’s Office in 2006.

Sullivan, 51, of Oelwein, is currently in private practice as a sole practitioner with Sullivan Law Office and a magistrate with the district. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in 1993 and graduated from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., in 1996.