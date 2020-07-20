Two finalists named for judge seat

WATERLOO — Two finalists have been named in the search to fill a judgeship left open with the retirement of District Court Judge George Stigler.
The First Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission submitted Melissa Anderson-Seeber and John James Sullivan to the governor’s office, which will make the final appointment.
Anderson-Seeber, 54, of Hudson, is currently the chief public defender at the Waterloo Juvenile Public Defender’s Office. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English and business administration from Viterbo College in LaCrosse, Wis., in 1988 and graduated from Drake University Law School in 1991.
She worked for Dodge Public Defender’s Office from 1991 to 1995 and was with the Des Moines Public Defender’s Office and Civil Commitment Unit of the State Public Defender’s Office. She was the chief public defender in Marshalltown until she joined the Waterloo Juvenile Public Defender’s Office in 2006.
Sullivan, 51, of Oelwein, is currently in private practice as a sole practitioner with Sullivan Law Office and a magistrate with the district. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in 1993 and graduated from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Neb., in 1996.
He was in private practice with Laird and Lurhing in Waverly from 1998 to 2000 when he joined the Fayette County Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor. He was with the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office in Sioux City from 2002 until 2005 when he opened his private practice.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has up to 30 days to make the appointment.
