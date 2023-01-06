Two detained, stolen AR-15 recovered in morning searches

WATERLOO — Two people have been arrested following early Friday morning raids at homes in Waterloo.

Christopher Marqua Lake, 20, was arrested for reckless use of a firearm in connection with a June 28 shooting that damaged a home in the 500 block of Kern Street. He was detained Friday as officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Safe Street Task Force and Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched a home at 2769 Logan Ave.

Bond was set at $13,000.

Police also arrested Quatez Tyzaye Hill-Watson, 18, on charges of fourth-degree theft and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver when officers searched a home at 724 Vinton Ave. and found an AR-15 rifle that had been reported stolen from Cedar Falls. Authorities also found a second firearm and marijuana, according to police.

Bond for Hill-Watson was set at $6,000.

Both searches were carried out around 4:40 a.m. with the help of the department's Tactical Unit.

Lake is also awaiting trial on charges in two previous incidents, according to court records. He was involved in a June chase that ended when he allegedly struck a light pole and police found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband. In a 2021 incident, police searched his home and found marijuana and a .357-caliber Rossi revolver.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases