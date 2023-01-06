 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two detained, stolen AR-15 recovered in morning searches

Gun crime
WATERLOO — Two people have been arrested following early Friday morning raids at homes in Waterloo.

Christopher Marqua Lake, 20, was arrested for reckless use of a firearm in connection with a June 28 shooting that damaged a home in the 500 block of Kern Street. He was detained Friday as officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Safe Street Task Force and Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched a home at 2769 Logan Ave.

Bond was set at $13,000.

Christopher Marqua Lake

Christopher Marqua Lake
Quatez Hill-Watson

Quatez Hill-Watson

Police also arrested Quatez Tyzaye Hill-Watson, 18, on charges of fourth-degree theft and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver when officers searched a home at 724 Vinton Ave. and found an AR-15 rifle that had been reported stolen from Cedar Falls. Authorities also found a second firearm and marijuana, according to police.

Bond for Hill-Watson was set at $6,000.

Both searches were carried out around 4:40 a.m. with the help of the department's Tactical Unit.

Lake is also awaiting trial on charges in two previous incidents, according to court records. He was involved in a June chase that ended when he allegedly struck a light pole and police found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband. In a 2021 incident, police searched his home and found marijuana and a .357-caliber Rossi revolver.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
