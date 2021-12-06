 Skip to main content
Two detained following brief chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Authorities have detained a Waterloo man wanted on federal firearm charges following a brief chase.

According to court records, William Rashad Burt, 27, was wanted on a federal indictment in connection with guns found during a July police raid in Cedar Falls. Agents with a U.S. Marshals Task Force spotted Burt in the passenger seat of a Chrysler 300 in a Broadway Street parking lot on Nov. 30.

William Rashad Burt

William Rashad Burt

Police approached the vehicle, which took off out of the lot. Following a short chase, the Chrysler pulled over at Broadway and Dawson Streets. Burt ran off and tried to hide under a parked vehicle but couldn't fit, according to court records.

Officers found a bottle of prescription promethazine under the parked vehicle and alprazolam pills in a sweatshirt pocket, records state.

The driver, Keelan Dejuan Berry, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for eluding and possession of marijuana.

Burt was indicted on the gun charge in September. Three others indicted with Burt --- Qunshaundes Davion McNealy, William McNealy III and Sahjit Mcyle Phillips --- pleaded in November and are awaiting sentencing.

Officers found five pistols in a College Street home during a July 6 search, according to court records.

