Two dead of gunshot wounds in Waterloo home
Two dead of gunshot wounds in Waterloo home

WATERLOO -- Two people died in an apparent shooting overnight.

Police and paramedics were called to a home at 1112 W. Second St. around 11:19 p.m. Monday and found the two dead of what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to the Waterloo Police Department. Autopsies are pending to gather information about the deaths.

The identities of the deceased haven’t been released, and police continue to investigate the case.

