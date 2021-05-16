Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Waterloo on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a report of gunfire at the Pine View Place apartments, 3870 Pine View, around 11:05 p.m. Saturday and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators talked to witnesses and developed a suspect. The suspect, a male, was located a few hours later in an alley behind the 2200 block of East Fourth Street. As officers began setting up a perimeter, the suspect apparently shot himself and died at the scene, according to police

Autopsies are pending, and police aren’t looking for any additional suspects. The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 2 Sad 5 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.