Two COVID death suits against Tyson transferred to federal court

WATERLOO — Two recent lawsuits brought by the estates of Tyson Fresh Meats workers who died of COVID-19 have been transferred to the federal courts.

The administrator for the estate of Felicie Joseph filed suit against the meatpacking company and seven company executives in April in Black Hawk County District Court. In May, the administrator for the estate of Kabeya “Axel” Mukendi followed suit.

On Wednesday, attorneys for Tyson filed to have the proceedings moved to the Cedar Rapids-based U.S. District Court for the Northern of Iowa claiming the lawsuits pertain to federal laws.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs are Thomas Frerichs and John Rausch of Waterloo and Mel Orchard III of Jackson, Wyo.

The suits allege fraud and negligence in Tyson’s handling of what became a coronavirus outbreak at the company’s Waterloo pork processing plant in the spring of 2020.

According to the suit, Tyson was aware of the severity of the pandemic and had even closed or limited operations at its facilities in China to protect its Chinese workers. The Chinese plants implemented safety protocols — including mask mandates, infrared thermometers and sanitizing equipment — in February 2020, and the guidelines were distributed to Tyson plants in the United States.

But in Waterloo, employees were forced to “work long hours in cramped conditions without taking basic protective measures,” the suit states.

As the outbreak began to unfold, Tyson tried to conceal information from employees and misled workers about the danger of the COVID-19, the suit alleges.

“Tyson withheld critical safety information from employees to make sure its production lines flourished as the company’s profits soared,” the suit states.

The Black Hawk County Health Department attributed 90% of all the county’s COVID-19 cases in April 2020 to the Waterloo plant, the suit states.

Mukendi, 35, was a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he earned a law degree from the University of Kinshasa. He was also a minister at the All Nations Community Church in Waterloo and worked at Tyson as a French interpreter.

Joseph, 59, a native of Haiti who spoke Creole and lived in Cedar Rapids, worked at the facility’s Department 714. On April 1, 2020, she felt sick but also felt obligated to clock in at work. She knew about Tyson’s push to keep the plant operating, and she feared losing her job if she stayed home, records state. She car pooled in with other Haitian workers.

The following day, more than 200 workers called in sick with COVID symptoms. Within a week, that number exceeded 500, according to the suit.

County officials asked the company to temporarily suspend operations at the plant on April 14, 2020, and the company refused.

On April 19, 2020, Joseph called a friend to say she was having trouble breathing. The friend summoned an ambulance for her. Joseph died of COVID-related complications later that day.

Also on April 19, Mukendi called in sick and was excused.

That was the same day Iowa lawmakers filed an OSHA complaint against Tyson for unsafe work conditions, including lack of social distancing and protective equipment and language barriers that led workers to believe they could continue working while sick.

The Waterloo plant began easing off operations on April 20, 2020, because of a lack of workers — more than 650 were calling in sick at this point.

On April 21, 2020, Mukendi’s supervisor told him he had to return to work or face losing his job, the suit states. He reported for work that day and the next.

The plant closed down April 23, 2020, after it had processed the last hogs from its cooler, court records state

Mukendi went to the hospital with symptoms April 29, and he died of COVID-related complications May 10, 2020.

Suits brought by the estates of other Tyson workers — including Sedika Buljic, Reberiano Leno Garcia, Jose Luis Ayala Jr. and Isidro Fernandez — are awaiting trial.







