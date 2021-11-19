Two convicted, one acquitted in Waterloo drug robbery

WATERLOO – Two men have been found guilty of a 2020 drug robbery at a Waterloo apartment.

A third person was acquitted.

Jurors deliberated for about four hours before returning a verdict Thursday finding Antione Deandre Maxwell, 33, of Mason City, Iowa, and Chavee “Vey” E’Luan Harden, 32, from Waterloo, Iowa, guilty of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.

Maxwell was also convicted of one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

The jury also found Dennis Brown Jr., 37, of Waterloo, not guilty of all charges in the case.

The charges stem from a November 2020 drug robbery where Waterloo police caught the suspects while they were making their getaway and before the crime was ever reported.

Prosecutors allege Harden went to a Shamrock Drive apartment on Nov. 4, 2020, to make a marijuana purchase and case the target. After the purchase, Harden remained at the apartment until Maxwell and another man --- masked men armed with guns --- pushed their way inside.

A gun was held to the head of a male resident, and the assailant threatened to shoot him.

A female resident was grabbed and asked if she wanted to die. She was then clubbed with the butt of a long-barrel revolver and slapped on her face, according to court records.

The intruders grabbed $1,400 in cash from under a bed, a grocery sack of marijuana products and cell phones and left.

Maxwell and the other robber left in a Chevrolet Trailblazer registered to Harden. Waterloo police attempted to stop the Trailblazer for a traffic violation at West 11th and Washington streets. There was a brief chase, and the occupants ran off when the vehicle came to a stop.

Police found items that were stolen in Harden’s house and in Maxwell’s car parked in front of Harden’s house.

