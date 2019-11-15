WATERLOO – Two people charged in what authorities said amounted to a riot on College Hill on August have been found guilty on lesser charges.
Jurors sided with the defense, which argued the incident was just a fight.
Dejuan Shaquil Fox, 26, of Waterloo, and Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights, were charged with participating in a riot, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries up to two years in prison.
The defense urged the jury panel to return verdicts on the lesser charges of disorderly conduct, which they did on Thursday following about two days of testimony.
Disorderly conduct is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Prosecutors said the incident started with an argument between Fox and Marquas Tyrese Gafeney in the College Street area around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 10. The matter came to blows, and at least 10 others joined in.
Police dispersed the crowd and then used videos to identify people involved in the melee. No injuries or damages were reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Gafeney, 21, and nine others were also arrested on riot charges in connection with the fight.
Trial remains set for December for Gafeney; Justin Earl Boehmer, 22; Robert Lesley Boggs III, 22; and Jamell Ahmod Lanier, 18.
David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, pleaded guilty and in September was sentenced to up to two years in prison concurrent with a probation violation.
Devonta Kershad White, 22, pleaded and in November was sentenced to one to two years’ probation.
Davion Everette Madlock, 20, pleaded and in October was sentenced to two years in prison concurrent with a probation violation.
Demond Deon Rollins, 19, pleaded and in October was sentenced to two years in prison concurrent with other charges.
Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24, pleaded and is awaiting sentencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.