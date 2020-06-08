Two charged in Brandon drug search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRANDON -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the search of a Brandon home in March that yielded more than 110 pounds of marijuana and equipment to make marijuana wax.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies on June 2 arrested John Clayton Gene Tilton 35, for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Rachel Renee Tilton, 35, was arrested for misdemeanor child endangerment.

They have been released from jail pending trial.

According to court records, deputies searched a home at 3296 Everly Ave. on March 2 and found 28 mason jars of marijuana in the basement, nine marijuana plants and a scale. The grow operation was equipped with lights, generators and an air handling system and equipment like butane to make marijuana wax.

Their child was also present at the home.

