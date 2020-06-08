You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two charged in Brandon drug search
0 comments
breaking top story

Two charged in Brandon drug search

{{featured_button_text}}
052318jr-buchanan-sheriff-file-clip
JEFF REINITZ

BRANDON -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the search of a Brandon home in March that yielded more than 110 pounds of marijuana and  equipment to make marijuana wax.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies on June 2 arrested John Clayton Gene Tilton 35, for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Rachel Renee Tilton, 35, was arrested for misdemeanor child endangerment.

They have been released from jail pending trial.

According to court records, deputies searched a home at 3296 Everly Ave. on March 2 and found 28 mason jars of marijuana in the basement, nine marijuana plants and a scale. The grow operation was equipped with lights, generators and an air handling system and equipment like butane to make marijuana wax.

Their child was also present at the home.

UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News