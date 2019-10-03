WATERLOO – Two brothers have been arrested after a Waterloo home was shot Wednesday night.
No injuries were reported, but police said the house at 1620 Oakwood Drive had numerous bullet holes in the front.
Officers arrested James Alexander Wise Jr., 20, and Jordon Javonta Wise, 18, both of 1523 Woodmayr Drive, on charges of intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.
Investigators believe Jordon Wise drove past the home, and James Wise fired the shots, according to court records.
Residents called 911 at about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday after hearing gunfire. Police obtained a surveillance video showing a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo driving in the area around the time of the shooting and connected the vehicle to Jordon Wise, court records state.
Investigators found spent .22-caliber shell casings and firearm accessories in the vehicle, and they discovered two .22-caliber rifles inside the Woodmayr Drive home.
