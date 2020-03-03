Two arrested on meth lab charges following chase

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested after police found meth lab items during an overnight chase.

The driver, Travis Michael Jordan, 35, of 853 Parker St., was arrested for felony eluding, driving while suspended and a methamphetamine charge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Passenger Kevin Ross Pals, 28, of 1250 Meadow Lane, was arrested for possession of meth and a felony meth charge.

Both are being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail pending a morning court appearance.

The chase started at about 11:35 p.m. when a Waterloo police officer attempted to stop a Ford Taurus near Logan Avenue and Heath Road. During the pursuit, someone jettisoned a bottle used to make meth from the Taurus. When the chase ended, officers found tubing, muriatic acid, lithium battery remnants, Coleman fuel and an empty box for pseudoephedrine cold medicine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.