You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two arrested on meth lab charges following chase
0 comments
breaking top story

Two arrested on meth lab charges following chase

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested after police found meth lab items during an overnight chase.

The driver, Travis Michael Jordan, 35, of 853 Parker St., was arrested for felony eluding, driving while suspended and a methamphetamine charge.

Passenger Kevin Ross Pals, 28, of 1250 Meadow Lane, was arrested for possession of meth and a felony meth charge.

Both are being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail pending a morning court appearance.

The chase started at about 11:35 p.m. when a Waterloo police officer attempted to stop a Ford Taurus near Logan Avenue and Heath Road. During the pursuit, someone jettisoned a bottle used to make meth from the Taurus. When the chase ended, officers found tubing, muriatic acid, lithium battery remnants, Coleman fuel and an empty box for pseudoephedrine cold medicine.

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News