Two arrested on gun charges following fight in store

WATERLOO — Two people have been arrested after police seized a handgun following a disturbance at a Waterloo convenience store early Tuesday.

Officers were called to Logan Convenience, 735 Logan Ave., shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight inside the business where someone brandished a firearm.

Police found a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol and marijuana in a vehicle parked outside.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Decoby Christopher Kennedy of Waterloo for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and disorderly conduct.

Police also arrested Danielle Denise Harrington, 29, of Waterloo for carrying weapons and possession of marijuana.

Court records allege surveillance video shows Kennedy involved in a fight and possessing the gun inside the store, and police allegedly saw Harrington holding the gun in her waistband before placing it in the vehicle following the fight.

