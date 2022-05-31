Two arrested on gun charges following fight in store

WATERLOO — Two people have been arrested after police seized a handgun following a disturbance at a Waterloo convenience store early Tuesday.
Officers were called to Logan Convenience, 735 Logan Ave., shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight inside the business where someone brandished a firearm.
Police found a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol and marijuana in a vehicle parked outside.
Officers arrested 29-year-old Decoby Christopher Kennedy of Waterloo for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and disorderly conduct.
Police also arrested Danielle Denise Harrington, 29, of Waterloo for carrying weapons and possession of marijuana.
Court records allege surveillance video shows Kennedy involved in a fight and possessing the gun inside the store, and police allegedly saw Harrington holding the gun in her waistband before placing it in the vehicle following the fight.