Two arrested on firearm charges following Waterloo gunfire

WATERLOO – Two people in a car denied knowing anything about gunshots in the area when authorities pulled them over in rural Waterloo on Friday.

But Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies noticed a spent shell casing on the roof of their Ford Taurus, prompting a closer look, which turned up a stolen 9 mm SCCY pistol and a 9 mm Taurus handgun inside a purse. Deputies also found a loaded 9 mm magazine on the driver.

The driver, 29-year-old Blake Alexander Leflore, 29, of 1731 Columbia St., and his passenger, Aisha Lesean Borwig, 25, were arrested for carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm. Leflore was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies said the two were firing the weapons in the area of Sage Road and Donald Street around 9:50 p.m.

Leflore is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony conviction in a 2010 liquor store robbery in which two of his alleged accomplices were shot and killed by the store clerk.







Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases(tncms-asset)008a5a44-0fd1-11ea-bd86-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.