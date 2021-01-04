Two arrested on firearm charges following Waterloo gunfire

WATERLOO – Two people in a car denied knowing anything about gunshots in the area when authorities pulled them over in rural Waterloo on Friday.
But Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies noticed a spent shell casing on the roof of their Ford Taurus, prompting a closer look, which turned up a stolen 9 mm SCCY pistol and a 9 mm Taurus handgun inside a purse. Deputies also found a loaded 9 mm magazine on the driver.
The driver, 29-year-old Blake Alexander Leflore, 29, of 1731 Columbia St., and his passenger, Aisha Lesean Borwig, 25, were arrested for carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm. Leflore was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies said the two were firing the weapons in the area of Sage Road and Donald Street around 9:50 p.m.
Leflore is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony conviction in a 2010 liquor store robbery in which two of his alleged accomplices were shot and killed by the store clerk.
