Two arrested in West Union after search finds drugs
WEST UNION – Two people have been arrested after deputies found meth and marijuana within reach of children at a home on Tuesday.

Mikel Alton Normann, 36, and Kathleen Marie Lloyd, 31, were arrested for two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. Normann was also arrested for misdemeanor possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies obtain a warrant to search their home at 504 W. Bradford St. and discovered drug paraphernalia and meth and marijuana in the basement. Three children, ages 3, 8 and 13 were also in the home.

