Two arrested in weekend fight that ended in shooting

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested in a weekend fight in Waterloo in which a Janesville man was shot with his own gun.

Waterloo police arrested Stephen Wesley Bowman, 53, and Nicholas Lawrence Schumann, 30, both of 3219 Franklin St., for assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 apiece.

Police said Erik Scott Matson, 22, of Janesville, was at a home at 705 W. Seventh St. in Waterloo on Sunday morning when he was attacked by Schumann and Bowman.

The two knocked Matson to the ground, and Matson reached into his waistband and drew a handgun. The scuffle continued, and gun discharged, striking Matson in the back.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Matson to MercyOne Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said it wasn’t clear how Matson was shot.

