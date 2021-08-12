Two arrested in Wednesday shooting in Waterloo

A Waterloo Police officer takes photos of evidence next to markers in the street in front of 709 West Third St. in Waterloo, where police and neighbors say a man was shot at least once in the leg during a fight Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2021.
Amie Rivers
WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested after a Waterloo man was shot in the leg during a Wednesday argument.
Police and paramedics were called to gunfire in the 600 block of West Third Street and found Reginald Gewon Smith with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators located spent 9 mm shell casings in the street.
Officers stopped two people matching the description of the assailants at 188 W. 10th St. and found two discarded 9 mm handguns between the West Third Street shooting scene and the 10th Street home.
Investigators also obtained video of the fight including footage of Smith being chased and suspects firing, according to court records.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Police arrested Aterrious Montel Corteze Alexander, 24, and Roland Frazier, 19, both of 217 Sunnyside Ave., for intimidation with a weapon, going armed and carrying weapons. Both were released from jail pending trial.
Officers were later called to the Sunnyside Avenue address after a resident discovered a bullet hole in the residence.
Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases
Hi-Point C9 9mm handgun police seized from Marcus DeShawn Harmon-Wright in April 2020.
Contributed photo
Court exhibit photo shows a shortened .22-caliber Mossberg Plinkster rifle seized in May 2019 that had the fingerprints of Devonner Coleman.
contributed photo
Court exhibit photo shows a shortened .22-caliber Mossberg Plinkster rifle and bags of marijuana seized in May 2019 that had the fingerprints of Devonner Coleman.
Contributed photo
A SIG Sauer pistol investigators found near a truck parked at Dan Niebuhr’s Fairbank home in March 2019.
A SIG Sauer pistol investigators found near a truck parked at Dan Niebuhr’s Fairbank home in March 2019.
Jeff Reinitz
Police seized four handguns in connection with an investigation into three shootings on Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Contributed photo
Court exhibit photo shows military-style rifles, a handgun and ammo found in a trunk during a March 12, 2016, traffic stop in Charles City.
COURTESY PHOTO
Prosecutors allege Kyle Hattrup pointed this Mossberg shotgun at an officer who went to his home after Hattrup allegedly started a fire in his parents’ garage in 2015.
JEFF REINITZ
Courier staff writer
Prosecutors allege Kyle Hattrup pointed this Mossberg shotgun at an officer who went to his home after Hattrup allegedly started a fire in his parents’ garage in 2015.
JEFF REINITZ
One of five shotgun shells found in the street near where Gary Lee Wilson collapsed after being shot in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2014.
Police found a shotgun shell after responding to a report of gunfire in the area of Linn and Cottage streets on Thursday, June 4, 2015.
JEFF REINITZ
Police seized a .40-caliber Glock pistol found in Steve William Fordyce’s pickup truck shortly after Donald Harrington was shot on Locust Street in August 2015.
JEFF REINITZ
A pistol and magazine sit in a squad car after police found the weapon in the backyard of a home following gunfire on West Parker Street on Sunday.
JEFF REINITZ
Evidence photo shows a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol ATF agents found in an Elma home were Michael Duane Strain was living in 2011.
contributed photo
Court exhibit of a .50-caliber Desert Eagle pistol found while searching Damon Montano’s RV in July 2018.
Contributed photo
Exhibit from government's sentencing memo shows photo of three pistols found on Wayne Jones' phone.
Contributed photo
This .22-caliber Sig Sauer pistol was stolen during an April 2011 burglary to a home on William Drive. Police recovered it when they stopped Queshandis Seals in July 2014. Seals was found guilty of firearm and drug charges following trial in August 2015.
Contributed photo
A .22-caliber Chiappas Firearms pistol found during a May 2014 traffic accident in Dunkerton had been stolen from a New Franken, Wis., gun shop in May 2013.
COURTESY PHOTO
Police seized a .25-caliber Raven Arms pistol following a shooting at the former Rumors Bar on July 22, 2012.
Contributed photo
Waterloo police seized a 9mm Tec-9 handgun, left, and a .380-caliber Lorcin pistol while searching a home at 525 Locust St. on Wednesday, June 19, 2013. (COURTESY PHOTO)
COURTESY PHOTO
Evidence photo shows an AR-7 takedown rifle ATF agents found in an Elma home were Michael Duane Strain was living in 2011.
Jeff Reinitz
Evidence photo of a refurbished Mosin Nagant, a Russian bolt-action surplus rifle ATF agents found when searching Michael Duane Strain’s Elma home in 2011.
\
Authorities found this Ruger rifle during a June 6, 2017, search in Ossian while investigating opioid sales. The same gun had been seized in October 2012 during an investigation into a shooting in Calmar.
Contributed photo
Evidence photo showing a rifle seized during a search of an Ossian home during the investigation into furanyl fentanyl and heroin distribution on June 6, 2017.
Contributed photo
Police found a handgun, sawed-off shotgun and a shortened rifle in a Lehman Circle mobile home following a shooting Nov. 23, 2013.
COURTESY PHOTO
Authorities recovered an AK-47 style rifle, a 45-caliber handgun and a .40-caliber Glock handgun from Jeremiah Mumford and William Clayton following a bank robbery, chase and shootout that spanned two counties in October. A second rifle was found in the getaway vehicle. (Contributed photos)
Authorities recovered an AK-47 style rifle, a 45-caliber handgun and a .40-caliber Glock handgun from Jeremiah Mumford and William Clayton following a bank robbery, chase and shootout that spanned two counties in October. A second rifle was found in the getaway vehicle. (Contributed photos)
Authorities recovered an AK-47 style rifle, a 45-caliber handgun and a .40-caliber Glock handgun from Jeremiah Mumford and William Clayton following a bank robbery, chase and shootout that spanned two counties in October. A second rifle was found in the getaway vehicle. (Contributed photos)
Evidence photo shows a shotgun that ATF agents found in an Elma home were Michael Duane Strain was living in 2011.
contributed photo
Authorities found this Remington shotgun during a June 6, 2017, search in Ossian while investigating opioid sales. The same gun had been seized in October 2012 after it was used in a shooting in Calmar.
Contributed photo
Police found this altered Mossburg shotgun in the back of a parked car in August 2013. On Dec. 31, 2013, jurors found Patrelle Green-Bowman guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a sawed-off shotgun following trial.
Courtesy Photo
Police found this altered Mossburg shotgun in the back of a parked car in August 2013. On Dec. 31, 2013, jurors found Patrelle Green-Bowman guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a sawed-off shotgun following trial.
Courtesy Photo
Authorities said a resident found this Smith & Wesson handgun in an alley in April 2014 a few blocks from a June 2013 fatal shooting. It was entered as evidence in the trial of Antonio Hutchins on Monday, Jan. 12, 2015.
JEFF REINITZ
Waterloo police said they found this .22-caliber Beretta handgun in an alley behind Travon Jones’ Iowa Street home in Cedar Falls in January 2015.
JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff Writer
Police photo of a .45-caliber handgun and a .22-caliber handgun recovered during the investigation into the death of Ronald Randall.
Waterloo police said they seized this H&R revolver in September 2017. The weapon was an exhibit in the trial of Davionte Dashawn Barksdale in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
An AR-15 rifle recovered by police in a traffic stop following a July 2018 shooting in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ
An AR-15 rifle recovered by police in a traffic stop following a July 2018 shooting in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ
The .38-caliber revolver that Vickie Butler was shot with during an argument with Michael Fristo in October 2016. Fristo was acquitted of charges in the shooting following trial on Nov. 30, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ
A photograph of the .357-magnum revolver prosecutors said was used to kill Robert Shannon as he sat in a car on Dec. 14, 2011. Introduced as evidence in the trial of Montez Caples on Oct. 31, 2012. (JEFF REINITZ/ Courier Staff Writer)
Police found a sawed-off Ithaca .410-bore shotgun in the back of Adrian Zarate’s girlfriend’s SUV when it was parked at the Isle Casino Hotel parking lot in October 2018.
Contributed photo
Police found a Jimenez Arms .380-caliber handgun with an obliterated seriall number in Adrian Zarate’s hotel room in October 2018.
Contributed photo
Savage Model 67F 20-gauge shotgun found while searching Levi Farren Miller’s West Mullan Avenue in Waterloo in February 2019.
Contributed
Crime scene photo shows were police found a shotgun resting in a cat dish while searching a Waterloo apartment on Feb. 2, 2019.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.