Two arrested in Wednesday shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested after a Waterloo man was shot in the leg during a Wednesday argument.

Police and paramedics were called to gunfire in the 600 block of West Third Street and found Reginald Gewon Smith with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators located spent 9 mm shell casings in the street.

Officers stopped two people matching the description of the assailants at 188 W. 10th St. and found two discarded 9 mm handguns between the West Third Street shooting scene and the 10th Street home.

Investigators also obtained video of the fight including footage of Smith being chased and suspects firing, according to court records.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested Aterrious Montel Corteze Alexander, 24, and Roland Frazier, 19, both of 217 Sunnyside Ave., for intimidation with a weapon, going armed and carrying weapons. Both were released from jail pending trial.

Officers were later called to the Sunnyside Avenue address after a resident discovered a bullet hole in the residence.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.