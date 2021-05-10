 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested in Waterloo storage burglaries
0 comments
breaking top story

Two arrested in Waterloo storage burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into storage units.

May flash sale

Waterloo police arrested Chad Richard Chandler, 39, and Amber Marie Braun, 24, of 3223 Bristol Drive, on Friday for five counts of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000 apiece.

Officers were called to break-ins at Castle Storage, 2721 Diagonal Road, on April 16 for a report of a burglary, and police found locks had been cut on storage units at the business.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crime happened around 2:15 a.m. April 16, and security cameras recorded footage of people carrying bags and boxes from the business.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

A short time after the break-in, Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle in the area and found Chandler and Braun inside. Authorities said the two matched the description of people in the surveillance videos.

Officers continue to investigate the burglaries.

0 comments
1
2
2
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News