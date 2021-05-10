Two arrested in Waterloo storage burglaries

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into storage units.

Waterloo police arrested Chad Richard Chandler, 39, and Amber Marie Braun, 24, of 3223 Bristol Drive, on Friday for five counts of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000 apiece.

Officers were called to break-ins at Castle Storage, 2721 Diagonal Road, on April 16 for a report of a burglary, and police found locks had been cut on storage units at the business.

The crime happened around 2:15 a.m. April 16, and security cameras recorded footage of people carrying bags and boxes from the business.

A short time after the break-in, Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle in the area and found Chandler and Braun inside. Authorities said the two matched the description of people in the surveillance videos.

Officers continue to investigate the burglaries.

