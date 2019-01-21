Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Two teens have been arrested in the Jan. 10 attack on a 16-year-old girl outside a Waterloo high school.

Waterloo police on Friday arrested Ashanti Deanna Phillips, 18, of Cedar Rapids, on one count of first-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $25,000. Also on Friday, police arrested a 16-year-old Waterloo girl for first-degree robbery in the case.

Police the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was attacked in the West High School parking lot around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to police. The assailants kicked her in the face, stomped on her and used a stun gun and pepper spray before taking her shoes and a gym bag and fleeing, police said.

Authorities said the victim and the assailants knew each other.

