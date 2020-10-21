Two arrested in Stanley meth search

STANLEY – Two people have been arrested in connection meth lab items and guns found at a home in July.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daryl Lee Cole, 45, and Amber Lynn Bradley, 33, on Oct. 11 on warrants.

Cole was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, violation of the drug tax stamp act, child endangerment by meth exposure, possession of precursors with intent to manufacture meth and possession of meth with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $100,000.

Bradley was charged with child endangerment by meth exposure, possession of precursors with intent to manufacture meth and possession of meth with intent to deliver. Her bond was set at $75,000.

According to court records, Buchanan deputies, Delaware County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa Department of Natural Resources law enforcement searched an East Main Street home July 5 and found lithium, pseudoephedrine and other items used to make meth in a basement bedroom where the two were staying.

Authorities also found 208 grams of meth, a 20-gauge Ithaca shotgun, a .22-caliber Ruger rifle, and .410 shotgun shells

A 14-year-old was at the home at the time of the search, according to court records.